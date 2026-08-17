The music of Stundom is Nordic in its essence. Inspired by the traditional dance music from their ancestors, the trio invites you into their wondrous world, blending folk traditions with classical chamber music and symphonic elements.

With a blend of the violin, the cittern and the piano, Emma Kragh-Elmøe, Villads Hoffmann and Julian Svejgaard share a rare musical chemistry and a strong sense for memorable, finely crafted melodies.

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Celebrate the unifying power of the world’s music at the 2026 Connecting Chords Music Festival, running from August 14 – November 29. Established in 2001, the Festival features an incredible variety and quality of musicians every year – if you know, *you know*!

Learn more about the Festival at ccmusicfest.com.