Switch Gaming: Mario Kart
Switch Gaming: Mario Kart
Join us for an afternoon of fun and friendly Switch gaming! We’ll play Mario Kart today! Who’s the best driver around? Feel free to bring your Switch to play between your turns on the library's Switch on the big screen. All skill levels welcome!
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16473256
Grand Ledge Area District Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org