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The Sensational Dave Bennett Quartet return to St. Johns

The Sensational Dave Bennett Quartet return to St. Johns

The Dave Bennett Quartet will command the stage in St Johns for another unforgettable evening of everything! Jazz, swing, blues, rockabilly, country, pops, ballads, etc., they do it all! This concert will be their 7th appearance in St. Johns, over the past 10 years, as they bring their dynamic, entertaining show back to mid-Michigan. The quartet is one of the most popular groups, who always brings in a great audience.

The Quartet presents an intense – emotional – fun loving musical experience. Listeners will recognize the influences of Benny Goodman, Pete Fountain, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Beatles, Chris Isaak, Peter Gabriel and Phil Collins. The audience can expect everything from toe-tapping swing to moody blues, to emotional ballads - to original, brand-new jazz compositions - all performed with deft touch, virtuosity, and style.

Dave is out of the Detroit area - known mostly for his swing clarinet performances, having performed in Carnegie Hall as well as other major concert halls throughout the United States with leading orchestras - he also sings, plays the guitar, drums and keyboards. Joining Dave on stage will be local favorites, Jeff Kressler on keyboards, Ed Fedewa on bass, along with Ann Arbor's Pete Siers on drums.

Head to St Johns to partake of one of the most interesting concerts you’ll ever attend. You will be totally entertained by the versatility and precision of this amazing group of musicians. It all adds up to a whole lot of fun!

William E. Tennant Performance Shell in the beautiful St Johns City Park
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

The Clinton County Arts Council & City of St Johns
989-224-2429
tanya@clintoncountyarts.org
clintoncountyarts.org

Artist Group Info

Dave Bennett Quartet
david_bennett94@yahoo.com
davebennett.com
William E. Tennant Performance Shell in the beautiful St Johns City Park
801 W. Park St
St Johns, Michigan 48879
989-224-8944
wetennant@gmail.com
clintoncountyarts.org