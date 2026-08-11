Townscratch FC, with opener Benefit the Modern

Born from a last minute Halloween party performance, TownScratch FC began as a spontaneous collaboration between friends and quickly became something much more — a band that never stopped playing. United by their shared years at Michigan State University, a love of skateboarding, history, and most importantly rock music, the group has built a reputation for bringing raw energy and authentic garage rock spirit to stages across Michigan.

Drawing inspiration from the garage rock revival of the 2000s, 90s punk, and emo/screamo influences, TownScratch FC delivers a high-energy live experience that moves between loud, driving rock anthems and atmospheric instrumental moments. The band has played venues throughout East Lansing, including The Avenue, The Fledge, The Green Door, The Irish Pub, and Sir Pizza, while also taking their sound beyond the area with performances at Corktown Tavern in Detroit, The Blind Pig in Ann Arbor, and Ziggy’s in Ypsilanti.

Join us for an evening of live music as TownScratch FC takes the stage until 8:30 PM, followed by Benefit The Modern from 9–10 PM.

Show starts at 7:30 pm. Doors open at 5:00 PM.

$15 General Admission Advanced; $20 General Admission at the door; $10 Student with ID

Our kitchen will be open for dinner and drinks. Reserved seating is available.

More Information/Tickets