Voter Registration & Information Day
Voter Registration & Information Day
Every year, millions of eligible voters are unable to vote because of missed registration deadlines, outdated information, or other problems. On Voter Registration Day, Library staff and volunteers from the League of Women Voters, Lansing Area will be on hand to make the process easier. We’ll have registration information, materials, and public access computers available FREE to help you process your registration.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16979310
Grand Ledge Area District Library
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org