Wilson Thicket Brings Their Virtuosic Program to St Johns

Wilson Thicket, one of the premier string bands in the Midwest, will be bringing their virtuosic acoustic journey in three-part harmony to St Johns for an exciting performance. The group has the soul of an Appalachian string band, but there is more to this Thicket than just a patch of bluegrass. They combine a hand-picked group of top singers, instrumentalists, and songwriters that Michigan has to offer, with decades of performing experience under their collective belts. Old school favorites, creative covers, and dynamic original songs are all delivered with captivating vocals and creative instrumental mastery. This music has plenty of roots and lots of grass. There may be some thorns, but also some flowers. Welcome to the thicket.

Individually, all four members of Wilson Thicket are excellent award-winning musicians in their own right. But collectively, they feed off of each other rising to new heights. Jason Dennie (Mandolin/Guitar/Vocals) is a three-time Cammy Award Winner for Best Folk/Bluegrass Instrumentalists. Aaron Markovitz (Guitar/Mandolin/Vocals) won a Detroit music award for outstanding recording with the group Escaping Pavement’s “The Night Owl.” Keith Billik (Banjo/Vocals) is the creator and host of The Picky Fingers Banjo Podcast, a show listened to by banjo enthusiasts worldwide. Scott Kendall (Upright Bass) has been playing in bluegrass bands for most of his adult life plus other groups vested in a wide variety of musical styles.

