Five local takeaways from Tuesday’s primary election across mid-Michigan

While the statewide races for U.S. Senate and governor drew much of the attention Tuesday night, voters across mid-Michigan also decided several local questions with major consequences for public services, local budgets and the November ballot.

From the future of the Lansing Shuffle to emergency dispatch in Eaton County, here are five key local takeaways from the August primary.

Lansing voters reject the proposed sale of the Lansing Shuffle

One of the night’s most closely watched local ballot questions ended in defeat.

Voters rejected a proposal that would have allowed the City of Lansing to move forward with negotiating the sale of the city-owned Lansing Shuffle property to its current operator.

Supporters argued private ownership would reduce the city’s financial responsibility while allowing the downtown marketplace to continue operating and growing. Opponents said the city should retain ownership of the public asset or pursue a different long-term plan.

The vote means Lansing will continue to own the property for now. City leaders could still revisit the future of the Lansing Shuffle, but any new proposal would likely require a different approach and a stronger case to voters.

Ingham County voters preserve major community services

Voters across Ingham County renewed several longstanding millages that fund some of the region’s most visible and heavily used public services.

The Potter Park Zoo millage provides about 68% of the zoo’s operating budget and is expected to generate roughly $5.1 million in its first year. Without the renewal, management of the zoo would have reverted to the City of Lansing, which does not have funding built into its budget to take over operations. The millage has historically received strong support, including about 73% approval when it was last renewed in 2020.

Voters also renewed the Capital Area District Library millage, which accounts for approximately 90% of CADL’s operating budget and is expected to generate about $15 million in its first year. Library officials had warned that a failure could have forced service reductions and possible branch closures.

The parks and trails renewal continues funding for a program that has supported 116 projects totaling about $44 million over the past 12 years. Those projects have included new trail construction, bridge repairs, park improvements and accessibility upgrades. The millage is expected to generate about $5.1 million annually and previously passed with 75% support in 2020.

Another renewal will continue transportation services for seniors and people with disabilities. The millage is projected to generate roughly $6.1 million in its first year and primarily supports Spec-Tran’s door-to-door service and rural transit connections. Those programs provide hundreds of thousands of rides each year and help older adults and people with disabilities remain independent in their homes.

Taken together, the results preserve a large share of the region’s library, recreation, transportation and cultural services while giving local agencies more budget certainty for the years ahead.

Eaton County secures funding for 911 emergency services

Eaton County voters approved renewed funding for 911 emergency dispatch services, a significant result for a county still dealing with the effects of major budget cuts.

The five-year renewal will support round-the-clock dispatch for police, fire and EMS agencies across the county.

The vote comes after earlier tax proposals failed, forcing county leaders to cut about $8.4 million from the budget last fall. Those reductions included the elimination of most Sheriff’s road patrol and the loss of animal control services.

Tuesday’s result does not reverse all of those cuts, but it does secure dedicated funding for one of the county’s most essential public safety functions.

Jackson’s mayoral race moves to November

Jackson voters narrowed the field in the city’s nonpartisan mayoral primary.

Former Mayor Derek Dobies and John Wilson finished as the top two candidates and will advance to the November general election.

With no incumbent seeking another term, the race is expected to focus on economic development, public safety, housing, infrastructure and the city’s financial future. The contest will be one of the region’s most closely watched local races this fall.

Local decisions now give way to the general election

Tuesday’s primary settled several immediate questions across mid-Michigan, but it also opened the next phase of the 2026 campaign.

In Lansing, city leaders must decide what comes next for the Lansing Shuffle. In Ingham County, voters preserved funding for services that account for large portions of several agencies’ budgets. In Eaton County, officials now have stability for 911 operations but still face the broader consequences of last year’s cuts. And in Jackson, voters will spend the next three months choosing between two finalists for mayor.

The statewide races will dominate much of the attention heading into November, but many of the most direct effects of Tuesday’s vote will be felt locally.