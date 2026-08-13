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Republican John James picks state lawmaker as running mate in Michigan governor's race

WKAR Public Media | By Melorie Begay
Published August 13, 2026 at 9:50 AM EDT
A smiling man in a suit extends his arms out in front of him during a rally.
Paul Sancya/AP Photo/Paul Sancya
/
AP
Rep. John James, R-Mich., speaks before President Donald Trump at an event at the General Motors Proving Ground Monday, July 27, 2026, in Milford, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Republican gubernatorial nominee John James has selected state Rep. Jay DeBoyer as his running mate.

James made the announcement on social media Thursday morning. He said he chose DeBoyer because of his experience running a business, serving in local government and overseeing elections.

A man in a suit poses for a photo.
Michigan House Republicans
State Rep. Jay DeBoyer has been selected as John James' running mate in the Nov. 3 General Election for Michigan governor.

DeBoyer is serving his second term in the Michigan House and represents parts of St. Clair and Macomb counties.

James is running against Democratic nominee Jocelyn Benson in November. Benson has not yet named a running mate.

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Election 2026
Melorie Begay
Melorie Begay is the local producer and host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Melorie Begay
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