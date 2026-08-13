Republican John James picks state lawmaker as running mate in Michigan governor's race

Republican gubernatorial nominee John James has selected state Rep. Jay DeBoyer as his running mate.

James made the announcement on social media Thursday morning. He said he chose DeBoyer because of his experience running a business, serving in local government and overseeing elections.

I am choosing Jay DeBoyer as my running mate because he has run a business, served in local government, and overseen elections. He knows how to work with both parties in the Legislature to get things done.



Jay embodies the West Point Honor Code principles I expect in my… — John James (@JohnJamesMI) August 13, 2026

Michigan House Republicans State Rep. Jay DeBoyer has been selected as John James' running mate in the Nov. 3 General Election for Michigan governor.

DeBoyer is serving his second term in the Michigan House and represents parts of St. Clair and Macomb counties.

James is running against Democratic nominee Jocelyn Benson in November. Benson has not yet named a running mate.