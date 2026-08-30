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El-Sayed apologizes for comments he made responding to an attack on a Michigan synagogue

WKAR Public Media | By Moriah Balingit
Published August 30, 2026 at 7:22 AM EDT
U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed speaks to voters and supporters during rally at the Lansing Convention Center on July 19, 2026.
Demonte Thomas
U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed speaks to voters and supporters during rally at the Lansing Convention Center on July 19, 2026.

Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Michigan, apologized to the state’s Jewish Democratic Caucus on Saturday for comments he made after an attack on a synagogue in March, which he tied to Israel’s actions in the Middle East.

“My comments may have been misconstrued to justify something I did not mean to justify,” El-Sayed told reporters after he addressed the caucus at a party convention in Lansing. “To anyone who feels like my comments might have been hurtful, I’m really sorry. That was not my intention.”

El-Sayed’s apology was his latest attempt to unify Democrats after a bitter primary where he defeated U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens. He’s eager to push past a series of controversies involving allegations of antisemitism, including his association with controversial commentator Hasan Piker. He faces Republican nominee Mike Rogers in a race that will help determine control of the Senate.

In March, a man attacked Temple Israel synagogue in a Detroit suburb, ramming his car into the building and opening fire on a security guard before dying by suicide. The man, Ayman Mohammad Ghazali, had lost four relatives in an Israeli airstrike on Lebanon the week prior.

In a video response at the time, El-Sayed condemned the attack and added that “hurt people hurt people,” a reference to what happened to Ghazali’s family. Critics accused El-Sayed of justifying Ghazali’s actions.
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Moriah Balingit
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