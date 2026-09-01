WKAR-TV, WILX-TV 10 and FOX 47 to broadcast Michigan 7th Congressional District Debate

EAST LANSING, MI; Sep 1, 2026 — WKAR-TV PBS 23, WILX-TV 10 and WSYM-TV FOX 47 will broadcast a debate between the candidates for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District.

Republican Congressman Tom Barrett and Democratic challenger William Lawrence will meet ahead of the November general election. The district is among the most closely contested congressional races in the country and could help determine which party controls Congress.

The hour-long debate will be moderated by veteran journalists Sheri Jones of WKAR and David Andrews of News 10 Lansing. A panel of journalists also will question the candidates.

The debate airs Tuesday, October 6, at 6 p.m. on WKAR-TV PBS 23. It will air at 7 p.m. on WILX-TV 10 and WSYM-TV FOX 47. Viewers also can watch online at news10lansing.com and wkar.org.

The debate is part of the stations’ long-standing efforts to educate and inform voters about the candidates and issues facing mid-Michigan.