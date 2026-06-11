Join Us! WKAR at East Lansing Pride 2026
WKAR joins the fifth annual East Lansing Pride celebration in the heart of downtown East Lansing!
East Lansing Pride
Sat Jun 13, 2026 • 4pm-9pm
Albert Avenue between Abbot Road and M.A.C. Avenue
East Lansing, MI 48823
Classical music host Jamie Paisley and the WKAR team and will be there with giveaways from the WKAR prize wheel and information about the WKAR mission and programs.
This year’s event will feature:
- Open Floor Drag Show
- Live Music
- Drag Storytime
- 50-plus local vendors
- Free giveaways
- Community art activities
- And SO much more!
East Lansing PRIDE is cohosted by the East Lansing Downtown Management Board (DMB) and the Spartan Housing Cooperative.
For more information, visit East Lansing Pride at www.cityofeastlansing.com