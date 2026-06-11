Join Us! WKAR at East Lansing Pride 2026

WKAR joins the fifth annual East Lansing Pride celebration in the heart of downtown East Lansing!

East Lansing Pride

Sat Jun 13, 2026 • 4pm-9pm

Albert Avenue between Abbot Road and M.A.C. Avenue

East Lansing, MI 48823

Classical music host Jamie Paisley and the WKAR team and will be there with giveaways from the WKAR prize wheel and information about the WKAR mission and programs.

This year’s event will feature:



Open Floor Drag Show

Live Music

Drag Storytime

50-plus local vendors

Free giveaways

Community art activities

And SO much more!

East Lansing PRIDE is cohosted by the East Lansing Downtown Management Board (DMB) and the Spartan Housing Cooperative.

For more information, visit East Lansing Pride at www.cityofeastlansing.com