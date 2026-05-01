Join Us at East Lansing Art Fest 2026

Sat., May 16, 2026, 10 am-6 pm | Join WKAR at the East Lansing Art Festival for a day of celebrating art and community! Discover the talented work of local artists, enjoy live music and dance performances from groups around the state, and visit local food trucks to experience this 63-year tradition.

Be on the lookout for your favorite WKAR hosts at the main stage as they present the Saturday performance schedule. Next to the main stage, the WKAR team will be stationed all day with swag and information about new WKAR programming.

Come visit the WKAR tent on Saturday, but don’t miss your chance to see live performances and more vendors through Sunday!

Location:

Albert Street Plaza

Downtown East Lansing, MI

For more information, visit https://www.elartfest.com

WKAR Public Media is supported in part by East Lansing Art Festival.