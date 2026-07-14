As dangerous heat grips Michigan, wildfire smoke will add another health threat

Michigan residents already facing another round of dangerous heat will have one more challenge Wednesday: unhealthy air from wildfire smoke drifting into the state.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) has issued a statewide Air Quality Alert as smoke from wildfires burning in Minnesota and western Ontario is expected to spread across Michigan, creating unhealthy levels of fine particulate pollution.

The alert comes as central and southern Lower Michigan are also forecast to see the hottest temperatures of the week, raising concerns about the combined impact of heat and poor air quality.

National Weather Service meteorologist Cort Scholten says residents should expect conditions to worsen before they improve.

"On Wednesday, we do expect the worst of the heat to be in central to southern Lower Michigan," Scholten said. "Continue to practice heat safety awareness, take frequent breaks, stay hydrated if you must be outdoors, and stay indoors when you can."

According to Scholten, the smoke is expected to move into the Upper Peninsula late Tuesday night before reaching southern Lower Michigan later Wednesday. There's also the possibility that smoky conditions could linger into Thursday.

While the heat alone can be dangerous, Scholten said the wildfire smoke creates additional health concerns, especially for people with asthma, heart disease and other respiratory conditions.

"Anybody sensitive to particulate pollution such as smoke should remain indoors if possible and try to avoid strenuous activity outdoors," Scholten said.

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He said exposure to the smoke can cause wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, dizziness and irritation of the nose, throat and eyes. People who are especially sensitive to smoke should also consider using a MERV-13 or higher-rated air filter with their central air conditioning system to reduce smoke indoors.

For many, Michigan's humid heat can feel even more intense than higher temperatures elsewhere.

Austin Thelen, a Michigan State University alumnus visiting East Lansing from Palm Springs, California, said he's used to temperatures above 110 degrees, but Michigan's humidity changes the experience.

"For me it's not really that big of an issue because I live in Palm Springs now and it's 110 there," Thelen said. "The difference is really the humidity. That's where you feel it in Michigan."

Thelen recommends staying indoors if the heat becomes overwhelming, wearing loose-fitting clothing when outside and using a cool towel around the neck to help lower body temperature, and staying hydrated.

Demonte Thomas / WKAR-MSU Two women in the distance walking as sunshine peaks across Michigan State University's campus on June 1, 2026.

"If it's really hot and you can't escape it, the best thing you can do is get a cool towel and put it around your neck because you'll actually cool off your blood as it pumps through your body," Thelen said.

With both dangerous heat and wildfire smoke expected Wednesday, officials are encouraging residents to limit timeout doors when possible, stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activity and monitor air quality conditions before making outdoor plans.

This story is brought to you as part of a partnership between WKAR and Michigan State University's Knight Center for Environmental Journalism.