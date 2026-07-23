Trees are “living infrastructure”: Michigan DNR explains why watering matters during extreme heat

As temperatures rise across Michigan this summer, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents that young trees need extra attention to survive periods of heat and dry conditions.

While trees can provide major benefits to communities, newly planted trees require ongoing care during the first few years of their lives.

Lawrence Law, an urban and community forestry specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, says watering is one of the most important steps residents can take to help trees establish strong root systems and grow successfully.

"Trees are part of living infrastructure," Law said. "They're incredibly unique because they're very cost-effective to install, and they address a bunch of different issues in the community, like water, stormwater interception, air quality, aesthetics, all that good stuff right there."

Law says trees are different from traditional infrastructure because they are living organisms that require specialized maintenance. While they provide benefits such as helping manage stormwater, improving air quality and adding shade, those benefits depend on the tree being healthy.

"With the added caveat that they're living and they have specialized maintenance, and part of that is watering," Law said.

According to Law, the first two to three years after planting are especially important because a tree's root system is still developing.

"Especially to make sure that tree establishes and is going to have like a long and healthy life, where you get in the maximum amount those benefits of the tree needs water very early in its life," Law said.

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Unlike older, established trees with larger root systems, young trees may not be able to access enough moisture during hot weather. Without proper watering, they can experience stress that affects their future growth and structure.

Law says residents may notice signs of dehydration by looking at the tree’s leaves and branches.

"One is just like any other plant, the leaves wilting in the sun," Law said.

Another warning sign is damage to the ends of branches, known as terminal shoots.

Law says when a tree is struggling to move water throughout its system, those areas may begin to die back.

"You'll also see what we call the terminal shoot, which is the ends of the branches, you'll see those kind of dieback a little bit," Law said.

He explained that when water is not reaching the furthest parts of the tree, it can lead to poor growth patterns.

Law says one of the most common mistakes homeowners make is watering only at the base of the tree.

While some water may reach the roots, it may not support the tree’s long-term establishment.

"The best way to do it is slower watering, wide watering," Law said. "You want to water where the roots are, and also where they're going to grow."

Demonte Thomas / WKAR-MSU Two women in the distance walking as sunshine peaks across Michigan State University's campus on June 1, 2026.

Tree roots often extend beyond the immediate area around the trunk. Law says the roots are constantly expanding outward as the tree establishes itself, which means watering should cover more than just the base of the tree.

"If you have a small tree, and let's say the branches are like two feet wide, those roots want to grow and establish anywhere from one and a half to four times the size of that canopy," Law said.

He added that slower watering helps ensure moisture actually reaches the soil where the roots need it most.

"The ends of those roots are smaller. They're much more fragile. They're much more prone to desiccation, which is just lack of water drying up and dying," Law said.

Soil conditions can also affect how quickly water reaches roots. Sandy soil allows water to move through faster, while clay soil is more compact and may require additional time for water to absorb.

Law says residents can check soil moisture by digging into the ground after watering or using a soil moisture meter, which can be purchased at many hardware or landscape stores.

Another challenge young trees face is competition from grass and other plants surrounding them.

Law says grass can absorb much of the available water before it reaches the tree’s roots.

"Grass absolutely loves water and will actually suck a bunch of it away from the trees," Law said.

He recommends using mulch around trees to help retain moisture and reduce competition from grass.

While summer may seem like a good time to add new trees, Law says the hottest months of the year create additional stress for newly planted trees.

He recommends planting during the spring or fall instead, when conditions are generally cooler and moisture levels are more favorable.

"It's really all about stress," Law said. "We always say plant in spring or fall, because those are the times of year where there's a lot more moisture in the air. There's a lot less stressors for those trees to establish."

Law says trees planted during the summer may survive, but the early stress can affect their long-term development.

"I've seen trees planted in the middle of summer that are technically still alive, but they have that shoot dieback on the ends of their branches, and they're really bad form," Law said.

He says trees that experience stress early in life can develop poor structure, which may create problems later.

"If it's not maintained like pruned up properly, you're going to have a tree with a really bad form, and that's how you get things real scraggly and are threatened to power lines and homes and stuff like that," Law said.

Although the DNR does not have specific data showing this summer has caused more tree dehydration than previous years, Law says many tree problems are connected to challenges that have built over time.

Demonte Thomas Picture of sunshine peeking through trees on Michigan State University's campus on November 6, 2025.

He says some issues seen today may come from stress experienced one, two or even three years ago.

"I don't think it's any issues I've seen also are not necessarily issues of this specific year," Law said. "They were issues one year ago, or two years ago, or three years ago that in turn are just compounding and making things worse this year because it's such an even higher extreme."

Law says severe storms have also become a major concern for communities, and proper trees election can help reduce future impacts.

He says choosing the right tree species for the right location can help communities prepare for changing weather conditions.

"The things we've learned from climatologists is that things are probably going to be generally hotter, less predictable, and when you have storms, they're going to be rougher," Law said.

While watering trees may not be the most exciting chore, Law says the effort can make a significant difference in a tree’s survival.

"I know watering sucks. It's the worst," Law said. "It's mind-numbing. It's not really that engaging."

Still, he encourages residents to make watering part of their routine, especially during hot weather.

"But if you can push yourself to doit, and like in the evening when the sun's going down or something like that, it really does help," Law said.

He says residents who consistently water young trees will eventually see the results.

"You will see greener, more lush leaves. You'll see just a better plant in general," Law said.

For homeowners caring for young trees this summer, Law says the extra effort now can help create healthier trees that continue benefiting Michigan communities for years to come.

This story is brought to you as part of a partnership between WKAR and Michigan State University’s Knight Center for Environmental Journalism.