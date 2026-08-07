Mid-Michigan Land Conservancy plans new public trail in Ionia Natural Area

The Mid-Michigan Land Conservancy is working to create a new public trail within the Ionia Natural Area, a project aimed at increasing access to protected land while preserving sensitive habitats along the Grand River.

The conservancy has owned 120-acre property for about a decade but has never had a formal trail system within it.

“One of our initiatives this year is that we're going to open the majority of our properties with easier public access," said Conservancy Executive Director Jared Hermon.

The trail will connect to parts of a greater regional network of pathways including to the Fred Meijer and Fred Thwaites trails.

Work on the project among staff and volunteers has included clearing brush, removing fallen trees and creating a walkable path.

“I have a couple more days of work out there to finish rough cutting it in and then removing down logs,” Hermon said. “Then, I have to return for another day with a mower to actually improve the trail condition.”

Protecting the natural features of the property has been a major consideration throughout the planning process. The site includes wetlands, riparian forest and restored prairie habitat.

“The trail has been built to a point where we are avoiding the majority of the wetlands, or we're walking the path that goes adjacent to them,” Hermon said. “We really had to balance protecting the land while providing access to the public.”

The conservancy also intentionally routed the trail away from prairie areas.

“We didn't want anybody damaging the wildflowers or grasses that we planted there,” Hermon said.

The cost of establishing the trail has exceeded $1,000, primarily due to labor, fuel and equipment expenses.

Once completed, the trail will be maintained by conservancy staff and volunteers. Hermon said volunteers will help monitor conditions and report any issues.

“Our intention is that if there's any issues, our local volunteers and users can reach us, and we address any trail hazards promptly,” Hermon said.

The planned loop will be just under a mile long, though the conservancy is already considering future expansion opportunities.

“We are actually going to be working with the city and possibly expanding it along Prairie Creek,” Hermon said. “We just wanted to get it established on our property first.”

Hermon said he hopes the trail will be completed in the fall.

“I'd like to have it really accessible to the public before October,” Hermon said. “I want to invite the community out in October to actually come see it and learn about the property.”

For Hermon, the trail represents not just a recreational opportunity, but the chance for the public to enjoy all what the area has to offer.

“We believe that everyone deserves access to natural areas,” Hermon said. “That's the purpose of laying a trail in there.”

This story is brought to you as part of a partnership between WKAR and Michigan State University’s Knight Center for Environmental Journalism.