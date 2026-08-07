Potter Park Zoo's African lion receives treatment after spinal disease diagnosis

Potter Park Zoo's longtime African lion, Kota, is recovering after being treated for a severe spinal condition that zoo veterinarians say carries a poor prognosis.

The 19-year-old lion has been off exhibit in recent weeks after animal care staff noticed worsening weakness in his hind legs, decreased mobility and reduced appetite.

Dr. Ronan Eustace, the zoo's Director of Animal Health, said an initial examination failed to identify the cause of the health issues.

Zoo staff then transported Kota to Michigan State University's Veterinary Hospital for advanced testing, including a CT scan and upper gastrointestinal endoscopy. The imaging revealed severe intervertebral disc disease, commonly known as slipped discs, a condition that can affect aging animals.

"He is in grave condition," Eustace said. "We're assessing him daily to sort of assess his quality of life."

Eustace said the lion recovered well from the diagnostic procedures and is currently receiving anti-inflammatory medications, pain management treatment and rest. However, because the disease affects multiple areas of Kota's spine, veterinarians determined surgery is not a viable option.

Courtesy / Potter Park Zoo Potter Park Zoo's African lion, Kota, is recovering after receiving treatment from the Michigan State University Veterinary Hospital for a worsening hind limb weakness.

"With the severity of his conditions, the chances that we're going to have a successful outcome isn't very great,” Eustace said. “We're assessing him daily, and if his quality-of-life decreases, we'll make the decision that's best for him.”

Intervertebral disc disease is more commonly seen in dogs but can also occur in large cats. Eustace said the condition is most often found in older animals and becomes apparent when spinal damage progresses enough to cause clinical symptoms.

At 19 years old, Kota is well beyond the median life expectancy for male African lions in zoological settings. Eustace described him as a "very geriatric lion" whose age plays a significant role in both treatment options and recovery prospects.

On days when his symptoms are manageable, visitors may see Kota on exhibit in the enclosure that previously held the zoo's tiger. When he is not feeling well, he'll remain in his holding area under close observation.

"We're trying to give him as many good days as he can," Eustace said.

The case also highlights a long-standing partnership between Potter Park Zoo and Michigan State University's veterinary school.

Eustace said zoo veterinarians regularly collaborate with MSU specialists on complex cases, allowing animals at the zoo to receive advanced diagnostic and medical care.

Kota has lived at Potter Park Zoo for 17 years and has become one of the facility's most recognizable animals.

"He's been a great lion for the zoo," Eustace said. "Many people in the community really know Kota, and he's been a great ambassador for his species."

This story is brought to you as part of a partnership between WKAR and Michigan State University’s Knight Center for Environmental Journalism.