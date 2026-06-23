Capitol rally to call for statewide data center moratorium, regulation

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Calls for a statewide moratorium on data center developments in Michigan will reach the lawn of the state Capitol during a rally this week.

Some communities have already implemented or are considering data center moratoriums at the local level.

But state Sen. Jim Runestad, R-White Lake, said a statewide pause on new development is needed while legislators explore possible regulations.

“There’s so much that, if we move quickly, I think that we can come to a resolution quite quickly – I really do – in terms of putting these guardrails in place,” Runestad said.

Runestad is the sponsor of Senate Bill 1018, which would establish a moratorium on new data center developments.

He plans to join a bipartisan group of lawmakers for the rally Tuesday, where they will call on leadership in both chambers to hold committee hearings on the moratorium and other possible protections.

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Senate Democrats introduced a plan of their own last week to cap data centers’ water use, stop utility costs from being passed on to other customers and prohibit public employees from entering into non-disclosure agreements with data center developers.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has voiced support for those guardrails.

“Michiganders have spoken loud and clear,” Whitmer said. “They support these protections and they expect their leaders to act.”

Runestad said he is optimistic both parties and chambers will be able to come to an agreement, calling it “about as bipartisan of an issue you’re going to find in the state of Michigan.”

“It’s something that will be highly popular. I think it's responsible. It's not saying there can't be data centers, but we need to have a discussion,” Runestad said. “It just seems like the Wild West, and the people aren't happy with it.”