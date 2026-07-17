Mike Cox exits GOP governor primary race, endorses Congressman John James

Former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox has dropped out of the Republican race for governor.

Cox’s departure Friday leaves just two candidates looking for the party’s nomination: U.S. Representative John James (R-MI 10) and businessman Perry Johnson.

Cox threw his support behind James.

For much of the year, James, Cox, and Johnson were vying for support in a tight primary race.

But in a written statement announcing the end of his campaign, Cox said that when James received the endorsement of President Donald Trump last month, it changed the race.

“On June 22nd President Trump endorsed John James and lifted him out of a statistical tie with me. And while I did not fully appreciate it then, that endorsement placed him out of reach in a three-way Republican primary race. Several internal polls since June 22nd taught me that that lesson,” said Cox.

Cox said the power of the Trump endorsement “is a testament to the enduring loyalty of Republican primary voters in Michigan to the President.”

Cox said he will "do whatever I can to help John James."

Johnson issued a statement praising Mike Cox for running a “strong campaign” and calling on voters to reject James and coalesce behind him instead.

“While I am sorry to see Mike leave the race, this creates a tremendous opportunity to unite Republicans who do not want John James as our nominee," said Johnson, asserting that 70% of voters in the race were "already opposing John James.” He did not provide a source for that figure.

The Michigan Democratic Party welcomed Cox’s departure, gleefully posting Cox’s past attacks on John James.

"Mike Cox has continually said that John James is a weak candidate who is only out for himself and has no shot at winning a general election,” the Democratic Party’s official press release read in part.

Cox joins fellow Republican Aric Nesbitt in deciding to end his campaign despite still appearing on the August primary ballot, which has already been printed and mailed, and absentee ballots have already started showing up at local election offices.

Cox supporters who have already cast ballots for him still have the option to contact their local clerk’s office to request their ballots be spoiled so they can revise their primary choice.

Meanwhile, the governor’s race continues on the Democratic Party side of the ballot.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson are vying for the party’s nomination in the August primary.

In November, Michigan voters will decide who will succeed outgoing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is term-limited and cannot run again.