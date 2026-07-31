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Michigan Supreme Court says Line 5 tunnel review fell short, sends case back to regulators

Michigan Public | By Brett Dahlberg
Published July 31, 2026 at 6:17 PM EDT
A view of part of the Enbridge Energy Line 5 pumping station near Mackinaw City, Michigan on the south side of the Straits of Mackinac.
Lester Graham
/
Michigan Radio
A view of part of the Enbridge Energy Line 5 pumping station near Mackinaw City, Michigan on the south side of the Straits of Mackinac.

The Michigan Supreme Court has thrown out state approval of Enbridge's proposed Line 5 tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

The court found the Michigan Public Service Commission failed to fully consider the project's potential environmental impacts, including whether the tunnel would extend the life of the petroleum pipeline and create additional environmental risks.

The court also said the commission didn't properly compare alternatives or consider impacts on what are termed "public trust resources," like the Great Lakes.

The case now goes back to the Public Service Commission for another review.

Editor's note: Enbridge is among Michigan Public's corporate sponsors.
MPRN Holding
Brett Dahlberg
Brett joined Michigan Public in December 2021 as an editor.
See stories by Brett Dahlberg
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