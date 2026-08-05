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Haley Stevens concedes Democratic Senate primary to Abdul El-Sayed

MPRN | By Colin Jackson,
Russ McNamara | WDET
Published August 5, 2026 at 5:45 AM EDT
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Michigan Public
Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed are going head-to-head in the Aug. 4 primary to be the democratic nominee for U.S. Senate.

Updated at 9:51a.m.: Rep. Haley Stevens has called Abdul El-Sayed to concede in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Michigan. That's according to El-Sayed’s campaign on Wednesday morning. The Associated Press has not yet called the race. A representative for Stevens campaign did not return a request for comment.

Congresswoman Haley Stevens (D, MI-11) ended her primary night in the race for Michigan’s Democratic U.S. Senate nomination too close to call. Stevens is running against former Wayne County Health Director Abdul El-Sayed.

Addressing her supporters, Stevens encouraged her supporters to stay focused on beating Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers in the general election.

“Republicans are going to do everything they can to throw all the dirt, all the mud, the kitchen sink at us because they want to keep the U.S. Senate red,” Stevens said.

“We have a responsibility to assure that we unite to make sure that Mike Rogers never sees the inside of the U.S. Senate," El-Sayed told supporters in Detroit this morning.

Former U.S. Congressman Mike Rogers did not have an opponent in the Republican primary.

"And so, Mike, and I know you're listening, Mike. We are coming for you," El-Sayed said.

The night ended with votes still being counted in Detroit, Flint, and Muskegon. All three were cities with sizeable Black populations core to Stevens’ base.

Many tried to paint the race as a test for whether her brand of moderate politics could counter El-Sayed’s progressive message amid a surge in populism.

At her election night party, many of her supporters framed her as a practical candidate best suited for a general election. That’s as Democrats see holding Michigan as a key piece of the party’s journey back to a U.S. Senate majority.

Detroiter Carl Ramsey is a former community organizer. He said Stevens got his support by showing up to events and winning past elections.

“[El-Sayed] was never elected to anything. He was appointed. Her experience elevates her to a position we need in D.C. It’s vicious in D.C. right now,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey said he hoped all Democrats unite around the party’s nominee once results are final.

Several current and former high-ranking Democrats endorsed Stevens during her campaign. The list includes Governor Gretchen Whitmer, retiring U.S. Senator Gary Peters, and former U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow.

El-Sayed, on the other hand, got support from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, New York Congresswoman Alessandria Ocassio-Cortez, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D, MI-12).

At the watch party, Stabenow said she felt like Stevens’ supporters were more centered on winning in November than proving a point about national politics.

“It’s people in Michigan who have served Michigan, who have won in Michigan, who know what it takes to win in Michigan and do the job, and everybody who knows that has been supporting Haley,” Stabenow said in an interview.

Outside spending was also a considerable factor in the race, with research firm AdImpact ranking Michigan’s as one of the most expensive races in the country when it comes to advertising.

Stevens also saw outside groups, including ones funded by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), spend upwards of $60 million dollars on ads on her behalf. El-Sayed, on the other hand, had around $7 million from outside groups spent on him.
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Colin Jackson
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Russ McNamara | WDET
Russ McNamara is the host of All Things Considered for 101.9 WDET, presenting local news to the station’s loyal listeners.
See stories by Russ McNamara | WDET
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