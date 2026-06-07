Battle Creek Belle & A League of Her Own | June 7

On this day in 1932, Mary Moore was born in Detroit. She played for the Battle Creek Belles and slid into home in A League of Their Own.

TRANSCRIPT

Today marks the birthday of a Battle Creek Belle, Mary Moore. Moore was born in Detroit June seventh of 1932, and thanks in part to family neighbor, Eddie Lake, who played for the Detroit Tigers, Moore learned to love baseball and was one of the members of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, playing for the Battle Creek Belles from 1950-to-1952. When the film A League of Their Own was released in 1992, Moore and 40 other Girls Professional Baseball alums assembled for the end of the movie. As she recalls “We were there 11 days for that five minutes at the end. You watch all through the credits, that’s when we play our reunion game. I was the one that slid into home.”

And that is your Michigan Minute.

