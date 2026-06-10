Gordie Howe & Mr. Hockey’s Legacy | June 10

On this day in 2016, hockey legend Gordie Howe passed, leaving behind a record-breaking career and a lasting impact on Detroit and the sport.

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The day when the hockey world lost a legend. Gordie Howe, Mr. Hockey himself who spent all but one of his 26 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, passed at the age of 88 today in 2016. Recognized as one of the greatest goal scorers in history and the only player in the history of hockey to finish in the top five for scoring in 20 consecutive seasons, namely from 1949 to 1971, an NHL record still standing today. He also is known as one of the toughest players on the ice. The Gordie Howe Hat trick was named after him and consists of a goal, and assist and a fight. Ironically he only pulled of 2 of those Gordie Howe Hat tricks in his own career. Howe led the Red Wings to four Stanley Cup championships in the 1950s, which during that era he made up one third of the famed Production Line featuring linemates, Sid Abel [AY-bull] and Terrible Ted Lindsay.

