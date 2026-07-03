Royal Visit & Michigan’s First Librarian | July 3

On this day in 1959, Queen Elizabeth visited Detroit for the first Freedom Festival. In 1828, Henry Schoolcraft became Michigan’s first territorial librarian.

TRANSCRIPT

On this day in 1959, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visited Windsor, Canada and Detroit to help celebrate the First Annual Freedom Festival. After their train, the Royal Party transferred to the Britannia, the Royal Yacht to sail up the Detroit River to Lake St. Clair and even into Lake Huron as they were to travel eventually to Chicago. Americans and Canadians lined up on both sides of the Detroit to catch a glimpse of the Royal Couple as the Britannia passed.

And please keep it down a bit, too, since after serving on the Michigan Territorial Council and naming 15 of our counties, Henry Schoolcraft was named the First Territorial Librarian of Michigan on this day in 1828.