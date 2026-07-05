Canoe Cussing & Free Speech in Michigan | July 5

On this day in 2002, Michigan’s Court of Appeals struck down a law banning public cursing, ruling it protected speech—thanks to one canoeist’s colorful language.

TRANSCRIPT

As is the case in many states, there are some rules and laws which sit on the books and become outdated… Today in 2002, one such law in Michigan was eliminated. The ability to curse out loud. It goes back a few summers before when Michigander Timothy Boomer was canoeing at the Rifle River, about 50 miles due north of Saginaw, and he fell out of his craft, and began cussing… rather loudly in front of the families gathered, and a nearby sheriff deputy. Boomer was issued a ticket, but after contesting it, today in 2002 the Michigan Court of Appeals agreed that cussing was indeed protected language. As Judge William B Murphy wrote: "Allowing a prosecution where one utters quote-insulting language-end quote, could possibly subject a vast percentage of the populace to a misdemeanor conviction.” And that is your gall-darned Michigan Minute.