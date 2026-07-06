Michigan's Historical Conventions | July 6

1931: Della Reese, born Delloreese Patricia Early in Detroit, began her journey as a singer and made history by performing as the first gospel singer in Las Vegas casinos. She later gained fame for her role in "Touched by An Angel" and was ordained as a minister, officiating the wedding of her co-star Roma Downey. 1845: The antislavery Fusion Convention in Jackson, Michigan, originally planned indoors, moved outdoors due to large attendance, leading to the formation of the Republican Party.

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On this day in 1931, Della Reese was born in Detroit. Delloreese Patricia Early began singing when she was just 6 years old, was touring with gospel greats by 16 and by 18 was the first gospel singer to break into the casino music industry in Las Vegas. Best known for her starring role as Tess in Touched by An Angel, she was actually an ordained minister, she even officiated the wedding of her costar Roma Downy.

On this day in 1845 the antislavery Fusion Convention took place in Jackson, Michigan. Originally to be held in city hall, so many showed up that it was held outside under a clump of oak trees. Anti-slavery speeches were given and there was disagreement between the forming of committees. But most notably, when the caucus finished--which was primarily attended by people from the Free Soilers and Whig parties, a new political party was formed at the conclusion: The Republicans.