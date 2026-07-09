Jack White’s Roots & Seven Nation Sound | July 9
On this day in 1975, Jack White was born in Detroit. A key figure in the 2000s garage rock revival, he rose to fame with the White Stripes and later wrote a Bond theme in 2008.
TRANSCRIPT
Celebrating a birthday today, a modern music icon born in Detroit, Michigan. Jack White, from the White Stripes, as well as a solo artist and producer, born today in 1975. Known for his trademark heavy, powerful and electrifying sound, which draws influence from British punk of the ‘70s. White was one of the architects of the early 2000s garage rock revival. Jack and his then-wife Meg smashed international records with their breakout 2001 album White Blood Cells. The guitar riff in the White Stripes’ Seven Nation Army is immediately recognizable. When he wrote it, he knew he struck gold with it, he even said he wanted to keep it just in case he was ever asked to write a theme song for a James Bond movie. He let go of that dream, but then in 2008 he was asked to write the title song,
“Another Way to Die” for the film Quantum of Solace.