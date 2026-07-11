Endangered Species & Fort Detroit's Handoff | July 11

On this day in 1974, Michigan enacted its Endangered Species Act. And in 1796, U.S. forces officially took control of Fort Detroit from the British after years of delay.

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Today in 1974, Michigan Governor William Milliken signed the Endangered Species Act into law. Over its decades of work, and partnerships, the Department of Natural Resources has been able to remove a number of species from the Endangered list, like the osprey, peregrine falcon, gray wolf, and even the bald eagle.

And today in 1796, Colonel John Francis Hammtramck arrived at his destination. After the Revolutionary War, the British had agreed to give up Fort Detroit in the Michigan Territory… but they didn’t do so for several years. As was announced to the US Secretary of War, “On the 11th, about noon, the flag of the United States was displayed on the ramparts of Detroit, a few minutes after the works were evacuated by Colonel England the British troops under his command, and with additionally satisfaction I inform you, that the exchange was effected with much propriety and harmony by both parties.”