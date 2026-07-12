Olympic Gold & Women in the Guard | July 12

On this day in 1995, Olympian Jordyn Wieber was born in DeWitt, Michigan. And in 1974, women were officially allowed to join the Michigan National Guard.

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Today marks the birthday in of one of the Fierce Five, the Team USA Gymnasts who took gold during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Jordyn Wieber, born today in DeWitt, Michigan in 1995. “The feeling was incredible.’ said Wieber about the win. “To have this gold medal around your neck, it's really an indescribable feeling.” Years later, Wieber would lend her gold-medal prominence to testify in court, of the horrific assault from USA Gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar. For this bravery, Wieber & other survivors would be awarded the Arthur Ashe Courage Award in 2018.

And today in 1974, for the very first time, women would be allowed to join the Michigan National Guard. And in response, 4 women in Flint did exactly that.