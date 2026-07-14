Ford’s Birthday & Michigan’s President | July 14

On this day in 1913, Gerald R. Ford was born. The only U.S. president never elected to the presidency or vice presidency, he represented Michigan in Congress for 25 years

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Gerald Rudolph Ford, Jr was born on this day in 1913. Ford was the 38th President of the United States, serving from 1974 to 1977, and the 40th Vice President of the United States serving from 1973 to 1974. As the first person appointed to the vice-presidency under the terms of the 25th Amendment (after Spiro Agnew had resigned), when he became President upon Richard Nixon’s resignation on August 9, 1974, he became the only President of the United States who was never elected President nor Vice-President by the Electoral College. Before ascending to the vice-presidency, Ford served nearly 25 years as the Representative from Michigan’s 5th congressional district, eight of them as the Republican Minority Leader.