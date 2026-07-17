Fred Trost’s Legacy & Michigan Outdoors | July 17

On this day in 2007, Michigan lost beloved outdoorsman Fred Trost, host of “Michigan Outdoors” and later “Practical Sportsman,” staples of public TV for hunting and fishing fans.

TRANSCRIPT

On this day in 2007, public television in Michigan lost one of its greatest guides. If you loved hunting and fishing, then Fred Trost was your guide. Every Thursday night for decades on Michigan TVs, Trost wandered the state for trophy bucks and the biggest catch. “Michigan Outdoors” was broadcast on public television across the Mitten state. While an investigative series on deer scent lures would lead to his departure from the program in 1992, Trost later began broadcasting another P-B-S show, “Practical Sportsman.” before stopping production in 2005.