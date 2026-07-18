Detroit’s Bankruptcy & Harbor Beach Light | July 18

On this day in 1885, Harbor Beach Lighthouse began service. In 2013, Detroit filed for bankruptcy. And in 1980, actress Kristen Bell was born in Huntington Woods.

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Today in 1885, the Harbor Beach Lighthouse began service. Found about 60 miles north of the St. Clair River opening, the lighthouse helps welcome ships into the largest fresh-water, and human-made harbor in the world.

Today in 2013, the city of Detroit officially filed for Chapter 9 Bankruptcy, becoming the largest city in the US to ever take such a drastic move. In filings, the city listed itself between 18-to-20 billion dollars.

Also today in 1980, Veronica Mars, Sarah Marshall, Eleanor Shelstrop, and Princess Anna was born… or at least the actress Kristen Bell, who portrayed those characters in shows like Veronica Mars, The Good Place, and films like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Disney’s Frozen films was born in Huntington Woods, Michigan, just outside Royal Oak and the Detroit zoo.