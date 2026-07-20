Hunter Orange Law & Helen Thomas’ Legacy | July 20

On this day in 1977, Michigan required hunters to wear fluorescent orange. And in 2013, trailblazing journalist Helen Thomas, a Wayne State alum, passed away at age 92.

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It’s officially called “fluorescent orange” and today in 1977, Governor William Milliken signed it into law that wild game and bird hunters in Michigan had to now wear that highly visible color while out enjoying that pastime.

And today in 2013, a Wayne-State graduate and journalist who had a front-row seat in the White House Press room for nine consecutive US Presidents, JFK to Barack Obama, she passed away at the age of 92. The pioneering presence which even crossed over to making a joke appearance on Stephen Colbert’s show on Comedy Central. Helen Thomas graduated from Wayne State with a degree in English back in 1942.