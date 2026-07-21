Robin Williams’ Roots & Bloomfield Hills | July 21

On this day in 1951, Robin Williams was born. Before becoming an Oscar-winning actor, he spent his teen years in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, excelling in school and sports.

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On this day in 1951, Robin Williams was born. The famous actor and comedian spent some of his early teen years living in Michigan. In 1963 when Williams was 12, his father, a senior executive for Ford’s Company’s Lincoln Mercury division, was transferred to Detroit. They lived in a 40 room farmhouse on 20 acres of land in suburban Bloomfield Hills. He was an excellent student, on the school’s soccer and wrestling teams, and even elected class president. When his father retired, the family moved to California. Though Williams took his life at 63 years old, the Oscar-winner’s legacy lives on in dozens of tv shows and movies, like Mork and Mindy, Dead Poet’s Society, Good Will Hunting, Hook, Mrs. Doubtfire, Jumanji, and Night at the Museum.