Detroit’s Recall & Scouts at Crystal Lake | July 22

On this day in 1930, Detroit Mayor Charles Bowles was recalled over corruption and KKK ties. And in 1911, the first Boy Scouts arrived at Camp Owasippe near Sleeping Bear Dunes.

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On this day in 1930 Mayor Charles Bowles of Detroit is recalled in the first large-city mayoral recall in the United States. Charges of corruption and ties with the KKK results in his demise. The day before the recall, the Free Press ran a front-page editorial urging readers to unseat Bowles. After the recall, the paper called it “the most remarkable political happening in the history of the city, possibly the most remarkable one in the history of any great American municipality."

And on this day in 1911, the very first Boy Scouts boarded a steamship and headed into the wilderness. The new boys club was dedicated to being helpful, loyal, obedient and brave, among other virtues. When the Boy Scouts finally disembarked in Whitehall, near Muskegon, a world away from the bustle of city life, the townspeople lined the streets to greet them. Dressed in military-style uniforms, the boys paraded through town on their way to their new wilderness outpost on Crystal Lake by the Sleeping Bear Dunes. There, among the pines, scrub oak and clear waters, they settled Camp Owasippe. [oh-WAH-sip-ee – via https://patchvault.org/lodges/pronunciation_guide]