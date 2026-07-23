Detroit Rebellion Erupts & National Guard Called In | July 23

On this day in 1967, a police raid sparked the Detroit rebellion—one of the deadliest in U.S. history. Lasting 8 days, it led to 43 deaths, 7,000 arrests, and a national investigation.

TRANSCRIPT

It was on this day over 40 years ago that a massive race riot, or rebellion, depending on who you ask, erupted in Detroit. The summer of 1967 was a turbulent time in American history. The Detroit uprising began early on the morning after Detroit police officers raided a “blind pig,” an establishment illegally selling alcohol after hours. A crowd gathered as those arrested were put in a police wagon. Fighting erupted and quickly spread. Detroit Mayor Jerome Cavanagh asked Michigan’s governor, George Romney, to send in the State Police. Eventually, Romney called in the National Guard. After eight dangerous and unfortunate days, it came to an end. The immediate effects were disastrous, with forty-three fatalities and 1,700 stores looted. In all, 7,231 people were arrested and over 1000 buildings were burned. Damages to property amounted to about $50 million. These events in Detroit and other cities served as catalyst for President Lyndon Johnson to set up the Kerner Commission to investigate the causes of civil disorder in American cities.