Hydropower Launch & Krone’s Racing Firsts | July 24

On this day in 1880, the world’s first hydroelectric plant began in Grand Rapids. And in 1963, trailblazing jockey Julie Krone was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

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On this day in 1880 Grand Rapids Electric Light & Power Company, earliest predecessor of Consumers Energy of Jackson, Michigan, began operation of the world’s first commercial central station hydroelectric power plant drawing power from Wolverine Chair & Furniture Company’s water turbine.

And in 1963 Julie Krone was born in Benton Harbor Michigan. In 1993, she became the first and only woman so far to win a Triple Crown race after she and Colonial Affair captured the Belmont Stakes. In 2000, she became the first woman to be inducted into the National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame. After a few severe injuries sustained while racing, USA Today named her one of the 10 toughest athletes and was honored with the Wilma Rudolph Courage Award by the Woman’s Sports foundation.