Morality Laws & Michigan’s First Quake Shakes | July 27

On this day in 1818, Detroit passed a morality law allowing public whippings. In 1934, Michigan issued its first old-age pension checks. And in 1980, an earthquake shook the state.

TRANSCRIPT

It was on this day in 1818 Detroit passed a law to enforce morality.VAs Judy Jacobson writes in Detroit River Connections the law allowed for the public whipping of “Drunkards, disorderly persons, petty thieves and wife-beaters.”

Also on this day in 1934 the first ever old-age pension checks, which would eventually evolve into social security were mailed out. The checks went to 100 applicants in nine different Michigan counties and ranged in value from $5 to $12.

And on this day in 1980 the trailing upper tail of an earthquake struck Michigan. While the epicenter of the earthquake was in Kentucky, there are reports it rocked cars from Allegan to Flint to Mount Pleasant. Dishes fell off the walls in Detroit and plates rattled in Tiger Stadium, while its upper decks swayed back and forth.