Detroit Riot Ends & Change Begins | July 28

On this day in 1967, the Detroit riot ended after five days of violence, leaving 43 dead. It sparked major political change, paving the way for leaders like Coleman Young and Erma Henderson.

TRANSCRIPT

This day in 1967 marked the end of the Detroit race riot or rebellion depending on who you ask. It was the bloodiest incident in the long, hot summer of 1967 and President Johnson even sent in 2 US Army divisions. When the dust settled over 43 people were dead and nearly 1200 were injured. It remained one of the most destructive and deadly to occur within the US since the New York City Draft Riots of 1863 during the Civil War and was only surpassed by the 1992 LA Riots. Arguably, the most influential impact was finally an impetus of some political change with figures like Mayor Coleman Young enacting policies to help integrate the city. It also helped pave the way for the election of Erma Henderson in 1972, as the first Black President of the Detroit Common Council where she fought against racial discrimination in the justice system, in public places and in insurance redlining.