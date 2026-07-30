Hoffa Vanishes & Charter Schools Approved | July 30

On this day in 1975, Jimmy Hoffa disappeared, sparking decades of mystery. And in 1997, Michigan's Supreme Court cleared the way for charter schools statewide.

TRANSCRIPT

Who would have guessed that when Jimmy Hoffa disappeared on this day in 1975, it would create a mystery that still endures to this day nearly half a century later. Archives from the Detroit News report that Hoffa left home for an afternoon meeting with Tony Jack Giacalone, an infamous crime capo in Detroit and a New Jersey teamster boss known as Tony Pro. On that night Hoffa disappeared without a trace, never to be seen again. Nobody knows where Jimmy Hoffa’s final resting place is, but it is *not* under a backyard pool in Hampton, a shed in Roseville, or a horse farm in Milford. They know because they checked.

And finally, an educational practice praised by some, panned by others, is officially made legal from a Michigan Supreme Court decision today in 1997 when they opened the path to the creation of Charter Schools.