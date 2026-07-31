GM Hits NYSE & Treaty with Ottawa, Chippewa | July 31

On this day in 1911, GM became the first auto stock on the NYSE. And in 1855, a treaty with the Ottawa and Chippewa set land reserves and pensions, led by Andrew Blackbird.

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Big Industry in Detroit got a little bit bigger on this day in 1911. It was then that the New York Stock Exchange first listed General Motors Securities, the first approved automobile stock to the NYSE.

And today in 1855, the Treaty with the Ottawa and Chippewa was signed between the US and indigenous tribes which established land reserves and gave pensions to the tribal veterans. It was shepherded by the son of a chief, Andrew Jackson Blackbird, who bridged the two worlds himself being raised as an Ottawan, but attending what would become Eastern Michigan University. Blackbird’s Harbor Springs home off Little Traverse Bay is on the National Register of Historic Places.