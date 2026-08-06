Detroit's Historic Bowling Alley & Trailblazing Aviator | August 1

In 1913, John Bauer and Irv Giese opened The Garden Bowl, a 10-lane bowling alley on Woodward Avenue in Detroit. It has become America's oldest continuously operating bowling alley and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2008. Also today, Michigan-born Harriet Quimby, who became the first American woman to receive a pilot’s license and the first woman to fly across the English Channel, is celebrated for her pioneering achievements in aviation.

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Today in 1913, John Bauer and Irv Giese opened The Garden Bowl, a bowling alley on Woodward Avenue in Detroit. Just 10 lanes at the time, this hub of entertainment for the burgeoning autoworkers continued on through various updates and remains America’s oldest continuously open Bowling alley. In 2008, The Garden Bowl became listed on National Register of Historic Places.

And Harriet Quimby which several places in Michigan claim as her hometown because of a lack of birth certificate, but it was a different document Harriet is known for, as she became the first American woman to receive a pilot’s license. A year later, Harriet Quimby became the first woman to fly across the English Channel.