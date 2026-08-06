Michigan's Car Ferry Debut & A Historic Olympic Win | August 2

Today in 1923, the first car ferry service began across the Straits of Mackinac, with the wooden ferry Ariel carrying three cars on its inaugural voyage. The service operated until the Mackinac Bridge opened in 1957. Also today in 1932, Eddie Tolan, a Black American sprinter from Detroit, became the first non-European to be named “The World’s Fastest Human” by winning gold in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes at the Los Angeles Olympic Games.

TRANSCRIPT

Although still a fairly new contraption, there was value in bringing cars from Michigan’s lower peninsula to the upper peninsula. And it was on this day in 1923, the first car ferry service began across the straits of Mackinac. The first voyage of the wooden ferry called Ariel took just 3 cars, though it was designed to hold 20. Ferrys ran for decades until 1957 when the Mighty Mac, the Mackinac Bridge, opened and the boats were dispersed.

Today in 1932, Eddie Tolan, Black American sprinter and alum of Detroit’s Cass Technical School and the University of Michigan became the first non-European to be hailed “The World’s Fastest Human” as he took gold in both 100 and 200 meter dashes at the 1932 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.