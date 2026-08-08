Today in 2000, after 27 years of litigation, an agreement was made between Michigan, the US Government, and various indigenous tribes regarding fishing restrictions, particularly nets that were killing fish en masse. In 1920, the Detroit Tigers shut out the New York Yankees 1-0 in the shortest game in American League history, lasting just one hour and thirteen minutes. Today also marks the birthday of Jim Blanchard, born in Detroit in 1942, who served as a two-term Michigan governor and later ambassador to Canada.

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And back in 2000, after 27 years of litigation a agreement was made between the state of Michigan, the US Government, and various indigenous tribes when it comes to fishing restrictions, particularly nets which were killing all fish en masse, and even entangling boats, though some tribes denied sparking difficulties. As Ardith Chambers, tribal elder of the Grand Traverse Band told the New York Times “All the state wants to do is take apart treaty rights, and so does the federal government.”

While it sometimes has a reputation for being a long game with short bursts of energy, today in 1920, the Detroit Tigers shut out the New York Yankees one-nothing. But the complete nine inning game lasted a breezy one hour and thirteen minutes, the shortest game in American League History.

And today marks the birthday of 2-term Michigan governor, and later ambassador to Canada - Jim Blanchard born. in Detroit Michigan in 1942.