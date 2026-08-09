In 2012, Flint native Claressa Shields won gold in the first women's middleweight boxing event at the London Olympics. Today is also Gillian Anderson's birthday. Known for "The X-Files" and "The Crown," Anderson grew up in Grand Rapids and attended City Middle-High School. On her graduation night, she broke into the school as a prank but managed to reduce charges to trespassing.

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Back during the London Olympics in 2012, a Flint native Claressa Shields took Gold during the very first womens middleweight boxing event, and in doing so became the second youngest Gold medal winning boxer in the history of the games.

Today also is the birthday of Gillian Anderson, an two-time Emmy winner as Dana Scully on the cult TV show The X-Files, as well as for playing Margaret Thatcher in Netflix’s series The Crown. Though born in Chicago, then to the UK for a few years, at 11 years old, her family settled in Grand Rapids, where she attended City Middle-High School for academically gifted students, where a rebellious streak took hold. On her graduation night, Gillian Anderson broke into the school and attempted to glue to locks of all the doors as a prank, but the future Emmy-winner was able persuade Grand Rapids officials to bring those charges down to just trespassing.