Detroit's Record Rainfall & First Mechanical Heart Pump | August 11

Today in 2014, Detroit experienced its heaviest one-day rainfall in nearly 90 years, causing flooding, power outages, and two deaths. In 1971, Dr. Adrian Kantrowitz performed the first American implantation of a mechanical heart pump at Mount Sinai Hospital, marking a significant medical advancement.

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On this day in 2014, Historic rain battered Detroit on this day in 2014. Weather service archives report that it was the heaviest one day rainfall in nearly 90 years. Flooding swept through southeast Michigan forcing power outages, closing freeways and killing at least 2 people.

And today in 1971, it was a tense operation at Detroit’s Mount Sinai Hospital as Dr. Adrian Kantrowitz headed the team to install his new device into 63-year-old Haskell Shanks of Warren Michigan. After the operation, Mr. Shanks became the first American to receive a mechanical heart pump, located in his left ventricle. Quite a medical advancement from today in 1971.