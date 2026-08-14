Today in 1959, NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson was born in Lansing, Michigan. In 2014, Bay City honored the song “96 Tears” by Rudy Martinez, aka Question Mark and the Mysterians, recorded in 1966, by declaring it the official Rock & Roll song of the city.

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Today in 1959, an NBA legend was born in Lansing, Michigan. Five-time NBA Champion, 10-time All-Star, three-time MVP, and three-time Finals MVP. Earvin Johnson, whose nickname Magic came thanks to Lansing State Journal reporter Fred Stabley Jr. His mother, though, quite devout thought it was a little too blasphemous, she preferred calling him Junior. Either way, Happy Birthday, Magic Johnson.

Also, it was recorded in a home studio at 405 Raymond St in Bay City, Michigan. This song, sung by the children of migrant workers who settled in Bay City, would climb the charts in 1966 to become the No. 1 single on the Billboard Charts. And today in 2014, Mayor Christopher Shannon named this song by Rudy Martinez, aka Question Mark and the Mysterians, 96 Tears to be the official Rock & Roll song of Bay City, Michigan.