Today in 1847, the U.S. Government introduced postage stamps to Michigan, with 5 and 10 cent versions arriving in Detroit. On the same date in 1940, Chrysler began constructing a tank factory in Warren Township, Michigan, contributing to Detroit’s Arsenal of Freedom during WWII. The factory later transitioned to automobile production.

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It was today in 1847 that a certain service from the US Government arrived in the still fairly new state of Michigan. Postage stamps in both 5 and 10 cent versions. The Detroit Free Press even explained what to do with this innovation printing quote … all that has to be done is to prefix one of the little appendages and the letter goes direct.”

And it was today in 1940, with the looming needs of America’s entry into World War II, that the Chrysler Corporation began construction on a Tank Factory in Warren Township, Michigan, which employed thousands as part of Detroit’s Arsenal of Freedom. Post-war, however, Crysler converted the factory over to automobile production instead.