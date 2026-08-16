Michigan’s First Black Police Chief & Madonna’s Birthday | August 16

Today in 1965, George Grady became Michigan's first African-American police chief in Dowagiac, serving for 9 years. Today also marks the birthday of Madonna, born in Bay City, Michigan in 1958, widely celebrated as a pop icon.

TRANSCRIPT

Today in 1965, the first African-American chief of police in Michigan was named in Dowagiac [duh-WAH-jak], Michigan. George Grady, a Korean War veteran would lead the 19-member force for 9 years before he retired from a heart condition. And there remains a permanent exhibit dedicated to Chief Grady as part of the Dowagiac Area History Museum.

Today could be a Holiday for one of Michigan’s most famous names. You don’t have to Justify your love for her either, since many consider her a ray of light, a lucky star, even. Getting hung up on figuring out who’s that girl? Well it’s the material girl herself, Madonna, born in Bay City, Michigan in 1958.