Presidential Pie and Olympic Gold | August 18

Today in 1926, Traverse City's Wallace Keep sent a 46-pound cherry pie to President Calvin Coolidge, showcasing the region’s famous cherries. On the same date in 2016, Helen Maroulis, who moved to Marquette to train at the US Olympic Education Center, became the first US gold medalist in women’s freestyle wrestling at the Rio Olympics.

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Today in 1926 Traverse City’s famed Cherries got a presidential nod of approval. Wallace Keep arranged a giant pie almost 3 feet across, containing 5000 cherries, and weighing a massive 46 pounds from his hometown to be shipped to his college friend, then-President Calvin Coolidge, who was vacationing in the Adirondacks.

And today in 2016, a tough decision to move to Marquette, Michigan for her Senior Year of High School, just to be close to the US Olympic Education Center at Northern Michigan University paid of for Helen Maroulis. She became the first US gold medalist in women’s freestyle wrestling during the 2016 Rio Olympics.