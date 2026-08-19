Today in 1958, former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder was born in Battle Creek. Snyder, a businessman and lawyer, served as governor from 2011 to 2019 and gained national attention for his role in the Flint water crisis. On the same day in 1899, silent film star Colleen Moore was born in Port Huron. Known for popularizing the bob cut, Moore later became a successful financier and authored “How Women Can Make Money in the Stock Market.”

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On this day in 1958 Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder was born in Battle Creek.Snyder worked as a business executive, venture capitalist, lawyer and accountant before becoming the 48th governor of Michigan in 2011. Snyder gained national recognition in 2012 when he was under consideration as the Republican party’s vice presidential candidate, which would ultimately go to Wisconsin’s Paul Ryan. In 2014, he once again gained national attention when accused of mishandling the Flint water crisis and exposing thousands to lead tainted water in the city. Litigations of which remain pending.

Today also in 1899 silent film star, and one of the reasons we associate the bob cut with flappers, Colleen Moore was born in Port Huron, Michigan. After being a top box office draw, she went into finance and became independently wealthy and encouraged other women to do the same in her 1969 book “How women can make money in the stock market”